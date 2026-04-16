Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6405; (P) 1.6493; (R1) 1.6544; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the downside as this point. Fall from 1.6842 is in progress for retesting 1.6125 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend. On the upside, above 1.6667 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is in progress and deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913, which is slightly below 1.5963 structural support. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7163) holds, even in case of strong rebound.