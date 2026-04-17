Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6411; (P) 1.6447; (R1) 1.6487; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the downside as fall from 1.6842 is in progress for retesting 1.6125 low. Firm break there will resume whole down trend from 1.8554 to 1.5913 fibonacci level next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.6667 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is in progress and deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913, which is slightly below 1.5963 structural support. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7163) holds, even in case of strong rebound.