Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6180; (P) 1.6238; (R1) 1.6291; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays on the downside for retesting 1.6125 low. Decisive break there will confirm resumption of whole down trend from 1.8554. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.6371 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is in progress and deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913, which is slightly below 1.5963 structural support. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7069) holds, even in case of strong rebound.