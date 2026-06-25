Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains mildly on the upside for 1.6516 resistance. Firm break there will resume the rebound form 1.6108 towards 1.6842 resistance. For now, risk will stay mildly on the upside as long as 1.6306 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6842 resistance holds. Fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is expected to continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). However, firm break of 1.6842 should confirm medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rally.