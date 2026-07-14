Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral at this point. Consolidations could continue below 1.6617, but outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.6306 support holds. On the upside, above 1.6506 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.6617. Firm break there will resume the rebound from 1.6108. However, decisive break 1.6306 support will argue that the rebound has completed, and bring retest of 1.6108.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6842 resistance holds. Fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is expected to continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). However, firm break of 1.6842 should confirm medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rally.