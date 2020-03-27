Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0614; (P) 1.0634; (R1) 1.0650; More…

Outlook in EUR/CHF remains unchanged as consolidation from 1.0523 is extending. Intraday bias remains neutral first and further decline is expected with 1.0710 resistance intact. Break of 1.0523 will resume larger down trend to 100% projection of 1.1476 to 1.0811 from 1.1059 at 1.0394 next. However, on the upside, break of 1.0710 will indicate short term bottoming. Stronger rebound would be seen back to 1.0811/1059 resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.2004 is (2018 high) is still in progress. Sustained break of 1.0629 will pave the way to parity next. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.0811 support turned resistance holds, in case of rebound. However, considering bullish convergence condition in daily MACD, firm of 1.0811 resistance will indicate medium term bottoming.