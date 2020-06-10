Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0740; (P) 1.0785; (R1) 1.0823; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral with focus on 1.0744 minor support. As long as this support holds, further rise remains in favor. On the upside, break of 1.0915 will extend the rally from 1.0503 to 1.1059/76 cluster resistance zone next. However, firm break of 1.0744 will indicate short term topping and bring deeper decline back to 55 day EMA (now at 1.0638).

In the bigger picture, the strong break of 1.0811 key support turned resistance suggests that whole down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) has completed at 1.0503. Rise from 1.0503 could either be correcting the down trend from 1.2004. Or it could be starting a new up trend. Focus is now on 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076). Decisive break there will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above. Though, rejection by 1.1059/76 will revive medium term bearishness.