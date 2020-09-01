Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0761; (P) 1.0775; (R1) 1.0804; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. As long as 1.0712 support holds, we’d still expect rise from 1.0602 to resume sooner or later. On the upside, break of 1.0849 will target 1.0915 resistance. However, firm break of 1.0712 will indicate completion of the rebound from 1.0602. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside to retest this low.

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing price actions from 1.0503 as forming a consolidation pattern for the moment. As long as 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) holds, down from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.