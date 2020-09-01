Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0761; (P) 1.0775; (R1) 1.0804; More…

EUR/CHF’s rise from 1.0602 resumes through 1.0849 resistance and hits as high as 1.0876 so far. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.0915 resistance first. Firm break there will resume the rally from 1.0503 to 1.1059 cluster resistance. On the downside, break of 1.0721 support is needed to confirm completion of the rally. Otherwise, outlook will stay cautiously bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing price actions from 1.0503 as forming a consolidation pattern for the moment. As long as 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) holds, down from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.