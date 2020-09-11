Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0743; (P) 1.0765; (R1) 1.0781; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral and further rise is still in favor with 1.0721 support intact. On the upside, break of 1.0877 will resume the rebound from 1.0602 and target 1.0915 resistance first. Break there will resume the whole rise from 1.0503. However, break of 1.0721 will suggest completion of the rebound from 1.0602. In that case, intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for this 1.0602 support.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.0503 are still seen as a consolidation pattern. With 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) intact, the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.