Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0677; (P) 1.0690; (R1) 1.0705; More…

EUR/CHF’s strong rebound and break of 1.0747 resistance indicates short term bottoming at 1.0661. Fall from 1.0877 might have completed at 1.0661. More importantly, consolidation pattern from 1.0915 could have finished with three waves to 1.0661 too. Intraday bias now back on the upside for 1.0877 resistance first. Firm break there will resume whole rebound from 1.0503.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.0503 are still seen as a consolidation pattern. With 1.1059 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1076) intact, the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) would still extend through 1.0503 low at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.1059/76 will argue that rise from 1.0503 is starting a new up trend and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.1431 and above.