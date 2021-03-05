<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1082; (P) 1.1117; (R1) 1.1158; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the upside with focus on 100% projection of 1.0503 to 1.0915 from 1.0737 at 1.1149 will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.1404. On the downside, below 1.1073 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.0954 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that whole down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) has completed at 1.0503. Rise from there is starting a medium term up trend. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2004 to 1.0503 at 1.1431 and above. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0915 resistance turned support holds.