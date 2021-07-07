<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0920; (P) 1.0933; (R1) 1.0944; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside at this point, and outlook is unchanged. Rebound from 1.0863 could have completed at 1.0985, after rejection by medium term channel resistance. Deeper fall would be seen to 1.0863 support first. Break there will resume whole decline from 1.1149 to 1.0737 cluster support zone. On the upside, above 1.0944 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.0985 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rebound from 1.0505 (2020 low) might be completed at 1.1149 already. Rejection by 55 month EMA (now at 1.1074) at least keeps medium term bearishness open. Sustained break of 1.0737 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0751) will argue that the down trend from 2004 (2018 high) is ready to resume through 1.0505 low. Sustained trading below 55 week EMA (now at 1.0885) will affirm this bearish case. Nevertheless, strong support from 55 week EMA will revive the case for resuming the rise from 1.0505 at a later stage.