Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0860; (P) 1.0875; (R1) 1.0905; More….

EUR/CHF’s rise from 1.0694 resumed after brief retreat and intraday bias is back on the upside. Next target is 1.0985 resistance. On the downside, below 1.0843 minor support will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations again first.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 1.0505 (2020 low) should have completed at 1.1149 already. The three-wave corrective structure argues that the downtrend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is not over yet. Medium term outlook will now stay bearish as long as 55 week EMA (now at 1.0859) holds. Break of 1.0505 low would be seen at a later stage. However, sustained trading above 55 week EMA will bring retest of 1.1149 high instead.