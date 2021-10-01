<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0765; (P) 1.0806; (R1) 1.0827; More….

EUR/CHF’s fall from 1.0936 resumed by breaking 1.0811 temporary low. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 1.0694 low. On the upside, above 1.0860 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.0936 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, the stronger than expected rebound from 1.0694 and break of 55 week EMA (now at 1.0861) mixes up the medium term outlook. On the upside, break of 1.1149 will resume the whole rise from 1.0505 (2020 low). On the downside, break of 1.0694 will revive some medium term bearishness for 1.0505 and below.