EUR/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0771; (P) 1.0789; (R1) 1.0807; More….

EUR/CHF’s fall from 1.0936 continues today and reaches as low as 1.0751 so far. Intraday bias remains on the downside for retesting 1.0694 low. Decisive break there will resume whole decline from 1.1149. On the upside, above 1.0811 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0860 resistance holds.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains mixed as EUR/CHF is still failing to get rid of 55 week EMA cleanly. On the upside, break of 1.1149 will resume the whole rise from 1.0505 (2020 low). On the downside, break of 1.0694 will revive some medium term bearishness for 1.0505 and below.