<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0746; (P) 1.0758; (R1) 1.0777; More….

EUR/CHF is losing some downside momentum as seen in hour MACD. But further decline is expected as long as 1.0811 support turned resistance holds. Fall from 1.0936 should target 1.0694 low. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 1.1149. ON the upside, however, sustained break of 1.0811 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains mixed as EUR/CHF is still failing to get rid of 55 week EMA cleanly. On the upside, break of 1.1149 will resume the whole rise from 1.0505 (2020 low). On the downside, break of 1.0694 will revive some medium term bearishness for 1.0505 and below.