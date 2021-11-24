<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0475; (P) 1.0494; (R1) 1.0519; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral with current recovery. But further decline is expected with 1.0596 resistance intact. Break of 1.0446 will resume the down trend from 1.1149 to 161.8% projection of 1.1149 to 1.0694 from 1.0936 at 1.0200 next. Nevertheless, break of 1.0596 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) should be resuming with break of 1.0505 (2020 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0223. On the upside, break of 1.0694 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.