EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s down trend accelerated to as low as 1.0016 last week, just ahead of parity. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 100% projection of 1.0936 to 1.0298 from 1.0610 at 0.9972. There might be some support there, and break of 1.0157 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But in any case, near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0298 resistance turned support holds. Firm break of 0.9972 will target 161.8% projection at 0.9578.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.9650. In any case, break of 1.0505 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.

In the long term picture, capped below 55 month EMA, EUR/CHF is seen as extending the multi-decade down trend. There is no prospect of a bullish reversal until some sustained trading above the 55 month EMA (now at 1.0909).