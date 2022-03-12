EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF rebounded strongly last week after hitting 100% projection of 1.0936 to 1.0298 from 1.0610 at 0.9972. But upside is limited by 1.0298 support turned resistance. Initial bias remains neutral this week and further decline remains in favor. On the downside, below 1.0131 minor support will bring retest of 0.9970 low first. On the upside, however, sustained break of 1.0298 will bring stronger rebound towards 1.0610 structural resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.9650. In any case, break of 1.0505 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.

In the long term picture, capped below 55 month EMA, EUR/CHF is seen as extending the multi-decade down trend. There is no prospect of a bullish reversal until some sustained trading above the 55 month EMA (now at 1.0909).