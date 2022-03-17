<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0328; (P) 1.0356; (R1) 1.0409; More….

EUR/CHF’s rebound from 0.9970 is still in progress. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9970 at 1.0420. Firm break there will target 1.0610 resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.0184 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.9970 low instead.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. In any case, break of 1.0505 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.