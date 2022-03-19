EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF rebounded further to as high as 1.0400 last week, but retreated ahead of 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9970 at 1.0420. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. On the upside, break of 1.0400 would resume the rebound to 1.0610 key structural resistance. However, break of 1.0184 minor support will argue that the rebound is finished, and bring retest of 0.9970 low.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. In any case, sustained break of 1.0505 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.

In the long term picture, capped below 55 month EMA, EUR/CHF is seen as extending the multi-decade down trend. There is no prospect of a bullish reversal until some sustained trading above the 55 month EMA (now at 1.0909).