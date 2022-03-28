<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0198; (P) 1.0218; (R1) 1.0242; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 1.0814 will indicate that rebound from 0.9970 has completed at 1.0400, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9970 at 1.0420. In this case, intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for retesting 0.9970 low. On the upside, break of 1.0400 will resume the rebound to 1.0610 key structural resistance.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. In any case, sustained break of 1.0505 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.