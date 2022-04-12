<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0102; (P) 1.0154; (R1) 1.0186; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is back on the downside as fall from 1.0400 resumes. As noted before, rebound from 0.9970 could have completed already. Deeper fall is now expected to retest 0.9970 low. On the upside, however, break of 1.0204 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.0400 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. In any case, sustained break of 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.