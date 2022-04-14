<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0118; (P) 1.0151; (R1) 1.0213; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral with current recovery. On the upside, break of 1.0204 minor resistance will argue that pull back form 1.0400 has completed already. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 1.0400 first. Break will resume whole rebound from 0.9970 towards 1.0610 resistance. On the downside, though, below 1.0086 will resume the fall towards 0.9970 low.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. In any case, sustained break of 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.