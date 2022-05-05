<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0284; (P) 1.0331; (R1) 1.0377; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains mildly on the upside at this point. Firm break of 1.0400 resistance will resume the rebound from 0.9970 to 1.0610 structural resistance. On the downside, below 1.0186 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.0086 support, to extend the corrective pattern from 1.0400.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.