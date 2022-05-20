<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0230; (P) 1.0296; (R1) 1.0361; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside at this point. Corrective rebound from 0.9970 could have complete at 1.0513, after rejection by 1.0505 resistance. Deeper fall would be seen to 1.0186 support first. Break will target 1.0086 and below. On the upside, above 1.0359 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0513 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.