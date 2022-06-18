EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CHF’s sharp decline last week and break of 1.0216 support suggests that corrective rebound from 0.9970 has completed after failing 1.0505 long term resistance, as well as 55 week EMA. Initial bias stays on the downside this week. Break of 1.0086 support will affirm this bearish case and bring retest of 0.9970 low. On the upside, above 1.0232 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0513 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.

In the long term picture, capped below 55 month EMA, EUR/CHF is seen as extending the multi-decade down trend. There is no prospect of a bullish reversal until some sustained trading above the 55 month EMA (now at 1.0846).