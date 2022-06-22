<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0159; (P) 1.0187; (R1) 1.0209; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for consolidation above 1.0096 temporary low. Outlook is unchanged that corrective rebound from 0.9970 should have completed after failing 1.0505 long term resistance. Risk stays on the downside as long as 1.0513 resistance holds. On the downside, below 1.0096 will target a retest on 0.9970 low.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.