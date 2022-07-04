Mon, Jul 04, 2022 @ 09:56 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9975; (P) 1.0009; (R1) 1.0039; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for consolidation above 0.9943 temporary low. On the downside, sustained trading below 0.9970 will resume larger down trend for 0.9650 long term projection level. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0155 resistance holds, in case of stronger recovery.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0505 support turned resistance (2020 low) holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. However, firm break of 1.0505 will suggest medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 1.1149 structural resistance.

