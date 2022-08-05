<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9764; (P) 0.9781; (R1) 0.9801; More….

EUR/CHF is staying in consolidation above 0.9697 temporary low. Intraday bias stays neutral first. While further fall cannot be ruled out, some support might be seen from 0.9650 long term projection level to bring rebound. Break of 0.9948 resistance will indicate short term bottoming. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.9650 will target 100% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9970 from 1.0513 at 0.9334.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to target 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. Firm break there will target 138.2% projection at 0.9033. On the upside, break of 1.0513 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong rebound.