EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s down trend resumed last week and hit as low as 0.9654. With 4 hour MACD breaking its trend line, downside momentum might be increasing. Firm break of 0.9650 long term projection level will target 100% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9970 from 1.0513 at 0.9334. Meanwhile, rebound from current level, followed by break of 0.9799 resistance should confirm short term bottoming.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Sustained break of 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650 will target 138.2% projection at 0.9033 next. On the upside, break of 0.9970 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong rebound.

In the long term picture, capped below 55 month EMA, EUR/CHF is seen as extending the multi-decade down trend. There is no prospect of a bullish reversal until firm break of 1.0505 support (2020 low).