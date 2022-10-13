<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9653; (P) 0.9672; (R1) 0.9700; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral for the moment. On the upside, above 0.9798 will resume the rebound to 0.9864 resistance. Firm break there will solidify the case of medium term bottoming at 0.9407, and target 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072. On the downside, below 0.9641 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.9407 low instead.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9864 resistance holds, long term down trend from 1.2004 (2008 high) is expected to continue. Next target is 138.2% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9033. However, firm break of 0.9864 will confirm medium term bottoming, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Stronger rally would then be seen back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.0152), even as a corrective rebound.