Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9824; (P) 0.9844; (R1) 0.9863; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral as consolidation from 0.9953 is still extending. On the upside, firm break of 0.9953 resistance will resume larger rally from 0.9407 to 1.0072 fibonacci level. However, break of 0.9720 will extend the decline from 0.9953 to 61.8% retracement of 0.8407 to 0.9953 at 0.9616.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 holds, price actions from 0.9407 medium term bottom will be treated as a corrective pattern. That is, long term down trend would resume through this low at a later stage. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.0072 will also have 55 week EMA (now at 1.0053) taken out. That would be an initial sign of long term bullish reversal.