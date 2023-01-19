<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9859; (P) 0.9911; (R1) 0.9947; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays on the downside at this point. Fall from 1.0095 short term top is in progress to 38.2% retracement of 0.9407 to 1.0095 at 0.9832. Strong support could be seen from there to bring rebound. On the upside, above 0.9962 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.0095 high.

In the bigger picture, break of 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 and 55 week EMA (now at 1.0041) is taken as an initial sign of long term bullish reversal. Further rally is expected as long as 55 days EMA (now at 0.9874) holds. Next target is 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484). Reactions from there should reveal long term momentum.