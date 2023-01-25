<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0003; (P) 1.0035; (R1) 1.0076; More….

EUR/CHF’s rebound from 0.9873 is still in progress and intraday stays on the upside for resting 1.0095. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 0.9407 low. On the downside, though, break of 0.9952 minor support will turn bias back to the downside, to extend the corrective pattern from 1.0095 with another leg, back towards 0.9873 support.

In the bigger picture, the initial rejection by 55 week EMA (now at 1.0039) mixed up the outlook. On the upside, sustained trading above 55 week EMA will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal. Rise from 0.9407 should then target 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484). However, firm break of 0.9832 support will revive medium term bearishness and bring retest of 0.9407 low instead.