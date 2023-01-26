<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9998; (P) 1.0034; (R1) 1.0055; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF retreated ahead of 1.0095 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the downside, break of 0.9952 minor support will turn bias back to the downside, to extend the corrective pattern from 1.0095 with another leg, back towards 0.9873 support. On the upside, firm break of 1.0095 will resume whole rally from 0.9407 low.

In the bigger picture, the initial rejection by 55 week EMA (now at 1.0039) mixed up the outlook. On the upside, sustained trading above 55 week EMA will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal. Rise from 0.9407 should then target 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484). However, firm break of 0.9832 support will revive medium term bearishness and bring retest of 0.9407 low instead.