Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9931; (P) 0.9948; (R1) 0.9982; More….

EUR/CHF’s rebound from 0.9844 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. As noted before, corrective pattern from 1.0095 should have completed with three waves down to 0.9844. Sustained break of the falling rend line resistance (now at 0.9974) will add to this bullish cas and bring retest of 1.0095 high. On the downside, below 0.9923 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9832 support intact, rise from 0.9407 (2022 low) is still expected to continue. Break of 1.0095 and sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 1.0021) will be a medium term bullish signal, and bring further rally to 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484). However, firm break of 0.9832 support will revive medium term bearishness and bring retest of 0.9407 low instead.