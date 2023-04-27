<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9798; (P) 0.9821; (R1) 0.9864; More…

Immediate focus is now on 0.9846 in EUR/CHF as rebound from 0.9774 extends. Decisive break there will argue that pull back from 0.9995 has completed. More importantly, that would revive the case that whole correction from 1.0095 has completed at 0.9704. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.9876). Sustained trading above there will pave the way back to 0.9995 resistance next. Nevertheless, break of 0.9774 will resume recent decline to 0.9704 support and below.

In the bigger picture, prior rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9989) and 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 suggests that medium term outlook is staying bearish. That is, down trend from 1.2004 is not completed yet and is in favor to resume through 0.9407 at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.0095 resistance will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal. Rise from 0.9407 should then target 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484).