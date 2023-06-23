<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9783; (P) 0.9812; (R1) 0.9834; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral with current retreat. On the upside, break of 0.9840 will resume the rebound from 0.9670 resistance. Firm break there should confirm that whole correction from 1.0995 has completed at 0.9670. On the downside, break of 0.9763 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.9670 low instead.

In the bigger picture, prior rejection by 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 suggests that medium term outlook is staying bearish. The pair is also capped below 55 W EMA (now at 0.9924). Down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is not complete yet and is in favor to resume through 0.9407 at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.0095 resistance will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal. Rise from 0.9407 should then target 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484).