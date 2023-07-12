<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9651; (P) 0.9708; (R1) 0.9740; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral this point. Firm break of 0.9670 support will resume the whole decline from 1.0095. Deep fall would be seen towards 0.9407 low. Nevertheless, on the upside, break of 0.9840 will argue that choppy decline from 1.0095 has completed, and bring stronger rally.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying bearish as the pair is capped below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9913). Down trend form 1.2004 (2018 high) is in favor to extend through 0.9407 at a later stage. Nevertheless, decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal.