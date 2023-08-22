<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9560; (P) 0.9581; (R1) 0.9593; More…

No change in EUR/CHF’s outlook is it’s bounded inside established range. Intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, break of 0.9647 will resume the rebound from 0.9520. Further sustained break of 0.9670 will be the first sign of bullish reversal and target 0.9840 resistance for confirmation. On the downside, break of 0.9520 will resume the whole fall from 1.0095 towards 0.9407 low.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying bearish as the pair is capped well below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9849). Down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is in favor to continue. Sustained break of 0.9407 will target 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9840 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.