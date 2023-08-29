<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9541; (P) 0.9555; (R1) 0.9565; More…

EUR/CHF is extending the consolidation above 0.9513 and intraday bias stays neutral. With 0.9599 resistance intact, further decline is expected. On the downside, firm break of 0.9513 will resume larger down trend from 1.0095. Next target is 61.8% projection of 0.9840 to 0.9520 from 0.9646 at 0.9448.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying bearish as the pair is capped well below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9829). Down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is in favor to continue. Sustained break of 0.9407 will target 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9670 support turned resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.