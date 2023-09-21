Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9572; (P) 0.9588; (R1) 0.9597; More…
EUR/CHF’s strong rally today and break of 0.9646 resistance confirms short term bottoming at 0.9513. Considering bullish convergence conditiom in D MACD, the down trend from 1.0095 might have completed too. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9513 at 0.9735. Sustained break there will affirm this bullish case and target 61.8% retracement at 0.9873. On the downside, below 0.9602 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.
In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying bearish as the cross is capped well below falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9804). Down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) could still resume through 0.9407 (2022 low). However, sustained trading above the 55 W EMA will raise the chance that 0.9470 is already a long term bottom. Further rise would then be seen to 1.0095 resistance to confirm bullish trend reversal.