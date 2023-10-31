<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9536; (P) 0.9560; (R1) 0.9599; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the upside as rebound from 0.9416 is in progress. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 0.9570) will bring further rise to 0.9691 key structural resistance. On the downside, though, below 0.9514 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.9407/16 zone.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Decisive break of 0.9407 will confirm resumption, and target 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018. On the upside, break of 0.9691 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish.