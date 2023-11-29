<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9638; (P) 0.9647; (R1) 0.9663; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral as it’s still stuck in sideway trading. Overall, further rally is expected with 0.9595 support intact. Decisive break of 0.9691 resistance will carry larger bullish implication, and target 0.9840 resistance next. However, break of 0.9595 support will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.0095 (2023 high) might have completed at 0.9416, just ahead of 0.9407 support (2022 low). Sustained break of 0.9691 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9416 at 0.9675) will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 0.9836 and above. However, rejection by 0.9691 will maintain medium term bearishness for another test on 0.9407 at least.