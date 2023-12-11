<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9443; (P) 0.9459; (R1) 0.9490; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for the moment and some consolidations would be seen above 0.9402 first. Further fall is expected as long as 0.9543 resistance holds. On the downside, decisive break of 0.9407 will confirm larger down trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.9407 (2022 low) will resume long term down trend. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 (2020 high) to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018.