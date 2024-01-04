Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9251; (P) 0.9296; (R1) 0.9318; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral and consolidation from 0.9252 could extend further. Outlook stays bearish as long as 0.9402 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.9252 will resume larger down trend. Next target is 100% projection of 0.9995 to 0.9416 from 0.9683 at 0.9104 next.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds. Current fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 (2020 high) to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018.