EUR/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9591; (P) 0.9611; (R1) 0.9634; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral with current retreat and some consolidations would be seen. But further rally is expected as long as 0.9510 support holds. Above 0.9630 will resume the rebound from 0.9252 to 161.8% projection of 0.9252 to 0.9471 from 0.9304 at 0.9658 next. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 0.9510 will turn bias back to the downside for deeper fall.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9683 resistance holds, rebound from 0.9252 are seen as a corrective move only. Larger down trend is expected to resume through 0.9252 after the correction completes. However, firm break of 0.9683 and sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9622) will argue that 0.9252 is already a medium term bottom. Stronger rise would then be seen 61.8% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9773 and above.