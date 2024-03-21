Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9656; (P) 0.9672; (R1) 0.9703; More..

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays on the upside with focus on 0.9683 resistance. Sustained break there will carry larger bullish implication and target 0.9773 fibonacci resistance. On the downside, though, break of 0.9618 support will indicate short term topping. In this case, intraday bias will be back on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.9527).

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9683 resistance holds, rebound from 0.9252 are seen as a corrective move only. Larger down trend is expected to resume through 0.9252 after the correction completes. However, firm break of 0.9683 and sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9620) will argue that 0.9252 is already a medium term bottom. Stronger rise would then be seen 61.8% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9773 and above.